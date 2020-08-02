Jed Lowrie's tenure in the Mets appears to have ended as IL progresses

This did not end the career of the Jed Lowrie Mets. But it certainly makes it seem like his time with the Mets will involve seven at-bats and two years almost entirely on the sidelines.

To make room on the list for activated pitcher Jared Hughes, the Mets placed Lowrie on the 45-day Injured List on Sunday. It is retroactive to July 20, which means it will not be eligible to be activated until early September.

On Thursday, the Mets offered a prognosis for the infielder who was often injured: He has PCL laxity in his left knee. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen described the injury as looseness in the joint, causing destabilization. Van Wagenen would not rule out the possibility of surgery for the player who made only eight trips to the plate since signing a two-year, $ 20 million contract with the Mets before last year.

"When you wear that bigger brace, that pain is relieved, and when you play with a smaller brace, that pain increases," Van Wagenen said previously. "He has been able to feel close, if not 100 percent, while wearing the largest brace. The challenge is to get the same strength and stabilization when transitioning to the other braces."

Now he'll have even more time to try to prepare for a final run to contribute to the Mets. The odds would seem slim.