JEDI TEMPLE CHALLENGE – Newsdio

If you are looking for a new competition show to watch with your kids, you may be motivated by Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge. This show features three teams of Padawans (they look younger to me) as they try to overcome challenges in three categories to become Jedi Knights. The central Jedi principles of strength, knowledge and bravery as they face obstacles in an attempt to reach the rank of Jedi Knight.

It looks like this show could be great family fun and is hosted by Ahmed Best, the actor who played Jar-Jar Binks. Lucasfilm Senior Director of Content and Online Programming, Mickey capoferrihe said in a statement:

"With so many children and families at home and looking to Star Wars for hope and entertainment, we wanted to make Jedi Temple Challenge available to as many young fans as possible by airing the series on our Star Wars Kids network for everyone to enjoy. "

You can watch the first episode on June 3 with new episodes airing weekly on StarWarsKids.com and the official YouTube channel.