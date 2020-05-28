Jedi Temple Challenge opens on June 3

The new Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge game show will premiere on June 3

According to Vital Thrills, the new game show Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge It will premiere with two full episodes on June 3 on StarWarsKids.com, as well as on the official Star Wars Kids YouTube channel. You can check out the first game show below!

RELATED: Ronald D. Moore Talks About George Lucas' Junk Series Star Wars

The 10-episode series tests the strength, knowledge, and bravery of young Padawans in a series of tests designed to discover who is capable of becoming a Jedi Knight.

"With so many children and families at home and looking to Star Wars for hope and entertainment, we wanted to make the Jedi Temple Challenge available to as many young fans as possible by airing the series on our Star Wars Kids network for all to see. enjoy it. " says Lucasfilm senior director of programming and online content Mickey Capoferri.

Ahmed Best, known to many fans as Jar Jar Binks of Star Wars Prequels, presents the show as a new Jedi, Master Kelleran Beq. Best guides players through three rounds of testing as they compete to become Jedi Knights and wield the iconic symbol of the Guardians of Peace and Justice, the lightsaber.

RELATED: Timothy Olyphant's Mandalorian Character Details Revealed

The best companion is Mary Holland (Veep, Vertical Citizen Brigade) who gives voice to the wise fellow AD-3 protocol droids, and Sam Witwer, who gives a unique voice to the dark side of the Force. Witwer recently reprized his role as the voice of Darth Maul in the critically acclaimed final season of Star wars, clone wars.