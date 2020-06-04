Jedi Temple Challenge Show Delays Premiere

With current protests in mind, Ahmed Best, host of Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, announces that the show's premiere will be delayed by a week.

With current protests in mind, Ahmed Best, producer and host of Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, announces that the premiere of the program will be delayed by a week. On May 25, 2020, an unarmed black man named George Floyd died when a white police officer threw him to the ground for nine minutes. In response to his death and many other similar incidents, protests have erupted around the world calling for change.

Best, who will play Jedi Master Kelleran Beq, posted on the Instagram about the delay. Star Wars: Jedi Temple ChallengeThe first two episodes were supposed to air on June 3 on StarWarsKids.com and the Star Wars The kids channel on YouTube, but have now been posted as of Wednesday, June 10. The show will test its young contestants as they train to become Jedi Knights.

Related: Star Wars: What Happened To Jar Jar Binks After The Prequel Movies

Given the widespread protests, Best and the rest of the team behind Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge We have decided that the delay is best to ensure that fans can be in the right frame of mind to enjoy the children's game show. Best claims that "As a black man, black father, black producer and black artist, I have to consider everything that is happening in the world right now." and refers to the Black Lives Matter movement. Many other people within the Star Wars The universe has expressed its support for the protests, including John Boyega and J.J. Abrams

Best Jar Jar Binks voiced in the prequel trilogy as well as characters in Star Wars, the Clone Wars. Intense hostility from fans in response to Jar Jar led Best to depression, but after speaking, he received overwhelming support from the Star Wars community.

More: Why Clone Wars Is Not Divisive (But Star Wars Prequels Are)

Source: Ahmed Best / Instagram

90 Day Fiancé: Stephanie was faking bisexuality for Instagram fame?