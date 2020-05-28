Jedi Temple Challenge trailer reveals first Star Wars game show

Disney and Lucasfilm have released the first trailer for the Jedi Temple Challenge. First Star Wars The game show opens with two full episodes next week, starting June 3, 2020. The weekly game show tests the strength, knowledge and bravery of young Padawan in a series of tests designed to discover who is capable of becoming a Jedi Knight. It is basically Legends of the Hidden Temple, but placed in the Star Wars universe, along with actor Jar Jar Binks Ahmed Best as the host.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ynDMTiamRRY [/ embed]

While Jedi Temple Challenge Originally promoted as a Disney + series, plans appear to have changed. The 10-episode series will debut on StarWarsKids.com and the official Star Wars YouTube channel for children, currently hosting Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures, The Clone Wars fun facts, craft and drawing tutorials, and various other activities for young fans. The good news about this change is the fact that the program will be free for all to see.

As for the reasoning behind the change for Jedi Temple ChallengeDisney is trying to cater to a younger Star Wars crowd that's trapped inside right now. The world has seen quite a change with many people out of work and children at home from school trying to learn at a distance. With that in mind, Disney and Lucasfilm decided to bring their new game show to as many people as possible. Lucasfilm senior director of content and online programming Mickey Capoferri said this about the move to Star Wars Youtube channel.

"With so many children and families at home and looking to Star Wars for hope and entertainment, we wanted to make Jedi Temple Challenge available to as many young fans as possible by airing the series on our Star Wars Kids network for everyone to enjoy. "

Ahmed Best is known to many Star Wars fans like Jar Jar Binks from the prequel trilogy. He is host Jedi Temple Challenge as a new Jedi, Master Kelleran Beq. Best guides players through three rounds of testing as they compete to become Jedi Knights and wield the iconic symbol of the Guardians of Peace and Justice, the lightsaber. Accompanying Best is Mary Holland, who voices the wise AD-3 protocol droid company, and Sam Witwer, who gives a unique voice to the dark side of the Force. Witwer recently reprized his role as the voice of Darth Maul in the critically acclaimed final season of The Clone Wars And it has had a lot to say about the current state of the franchise.

It is unclear whether the Star Wars show will end at Disney +, but at the moment it will not. Putting it free at a time like now seems like a good opportunity to get more Star Wars fans check it out, while providing much-needed entertainment at the same time. You can see the Jedi Temple Challenge Scroll up, thanks to the official Star Wars Kids YouTube channel above.

