After the third film that did not go well, even though it was a box office flop, Victor Salva’s 1980s conviction for child molestation caused controversy. It seemed like the Jeepers Creepers franchise was finished forever. But it had just been hibernating because people love to watch these movies.

According to a report by Variety, a new version of Jeepers Creepers is going to be made. Finnish director Timo Vuorensola will be directing it and Sean Michael Argo will write the script. Vuorensola is best known for Iron Sky and its sequel, which are both dark sci-fi comedies.

The first Creeper movie was about a human-like creature who lives in the south. It wakes up every 23 years to eat body parts. The Creeper is the main character of this movie. He hibernates being hurt. We are not sure if this new movie will follow the timeline of the old movies, but it seems likely that it will. Reborn will see a creature get a new life, and it might happen more than once. It’s the first part of a new trilogy of movies.

What is the release date of Jeepers Creepers: Reborn?

Variety has reported that filming for Jeepers Creepers: Reborn happened in Louisiana. We don’t know when the movie will be released, but it is expected to come out sometime in fall 2021.

A fall release date for a movie means that it is coming out in the fall. It might be called Halloween, but Jeepers Creepers isn’t always about Halloween. The Creeper is a creature that emerges in the spring. All of the previous films in this series were released by the end of August or the beginning of September. They might change the release date for the new film. They might want to do it so that it comes out at a time other than when summer blockbuster movies are out, or they may want to release it during October when there are many scary movies.

The people who make Jeepers Creepers: Reborn are working on it. They will tell us when the movie is coming out. Right now, they are thinking that it will come out sometime in late August or September of 2021.

What is the plot of Jeepers Creepers: Reborn?

Variety reported on Jeepers Creepers: Reborn. One thing we learned is the plot of the movie. A synopsis revealed that the movie will take place in Louisiana. We also know that the movie will take place during an event called the Horror Hound Festival. This is a place where many people who like horror come. I think it is the perfect time for the Creeper to come out of hibernation and go on a feast.

This movie’s hero is Laine. She decides to go to the festival because her boyfriend likes horror movies. There she starts having disturbing visions of the Creeper coming. The use of premonitions is not new to the series. Jeepers Creepers 2 also had a character, Minxie (Nicki Aycox), who had prophetic visions of the Creeper’s past victims trying to warn her about the monster. This aspect of the series’ lore has not been explored in the earlier movies. It will be interesting to see how Laine’s visions will be portrayed in them.

The Creeper and the town in Louisiana will be shown in these visions. Will Jeepers Creepers: Reborn show more about the story of the Creeper and the town? We won’t know until fall 2021.

Who will be starring in it?

Even though Jeepers Creepers: Reborn has finished filming and will be released this year, an official cast list has not been made yet. Because of that, it is hard to say who will appear in this latest movie. The first three movies had casts that were not very well-known. Justin Long was the best-known person in the franchise. The cast of the fourth movie may have just as many unknown people.

One of the biggest questions about the movie Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is whether or not Jonathan Breck, who looks different without his creature makeup, will return to play the Creeper. The Creeper is the most important person in the original trilogy. It was in all three films, and it looks like Breck’s performance scared people.

In the summer of 2020, a horror fan site called Horror spoke to Breck’s agent about his possible involvement in a new movie. His agent said, “We have had no contact with anyone about it. But that does not mean something is not being worked on.”

In the movie “The Creeper”, Breck came back. I don’t know if he will come back. The guy from before might come back as a new person’s prey or as a new person’s friend.

