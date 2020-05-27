Jeff Fowler and Tim Miller & # 39; s The Goon Movie Update and Storyboard Reveal

Jeff Fowler and Tim Miller movie and storyboard update

It has been more than a year since we heard any update on the expected film adaptation of the Dark Horse comic created by Eric Powell. The bully by Tim Miller (dead Pool) and Jeff Fowler (Sonic the Hedgehog) Now Blur Studios has offered fans an update on the Kickstarter-funded project, as well as a look at the new storyboards below!

In their announcement, Miller & # 39; s Blur Studios expressed how "truly unfortunate" they are for the time it took to carry out the project, but that the visual effects and animation house didn't even "THINK ABOUT GIVING UP" in the movie and the plan. to continue developing it until they make the movie.

"Eric is, right now, working on script revisions and things are still moving forward," Blur wrote in the update. "It is true … we have had some setbacks, like Disney buying Fox and, of course, there is no way for Disney to do FOLLOW movie but we have and will continue to push past this shit until it's done. Adult animation heats up every day and we are fueling that fire very actively with our shows like LOVE, DEATH AND ROBOTS. And it's working: trust me, the difference between the emotion we hear throw Follow now and the fear we hear when we started development (when dinosaurs roamed the earth) is enormous. Fewer doors are closed and more minds are open. "

Noting the growing interest in adult animation and introducing the film to studios, the update asks fans to "keep the faith" and the adaptation "happen," while offering a trio of early and "rough" storyboards from the Comic creator and illustrator Powell himself, mocking the return of some key characters from the classic two-decade cult series.

Created by Eric Powell, The bully Follow the adventures of a muscular fighter who claims to be the main executor of a feared gangster. The stories have a paranormal and comedic edge and cover ghosts, zombies, mad scientists, skunk apes, and more. The original test scene made for the film included Clancy Brown voicing the title character and Paul Giamatti as his friend and associate Franky.