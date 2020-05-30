Jeff Hardy arrested during WWE Friday Night SmackDown | Newsdio

This week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown started with breaking news.

Renee Young was reporting outside the Performance Center after someone wrecked her car and Elias was shown to be in an ambulance.

The cameras followed police officers when they found Jeff Hardy in the bushes on the side of the building. A police officer stated that Hardy smelled of alcohol in the crashed car and that Hardy was handcuffed and arrested. The officer stated that they would do blood tests on Hardy to determine if he was intoxicated.

This seems to be playing out in the story that Hardy has been with Sheamus right after the redemption videos that have been released in the past few weeks that reference Hardy's real-life issues with substance abuse. Now that Hardy is clean in real life, it seems WWE wants to bring his real life to the stories.

After the commercial break, Adam Pearce announced the news to the locker room and Sheamus commented calling Hardy a "pathetic junkie."