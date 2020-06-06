Jeff Lowe, star of & # 39; Tiger King & # 39 ;, dismisses the request for Trump's pardon by Joe Exotic: & # 39; He is a horrible person & # 39;

EXCLUSIVE: "Tiger King" star Jeff Lowe is considering Joe Exotic's request to be forgiven by President Trump.

In an exclusive Fox News interview, Lowe said the former owner of a large cat has no chance of getting out of jail.

"He is not going to be forgiven. Donald Trump is not going to forgive this guy," Lowe said.

Last month, Joe Exotic's legal team (real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage) caught attention in Washington DC as they drove on a tour bus with a sign saying, "President Trump, please forgive Joe Exotic." The wrapper of the bus also featured the Netflix star's exciting nickname "Team Tiger" as well as his face plastered to the side.

Maldonado-Passage, 57, received a 22-year prison sentence for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot against his main rival, Carole Baskin.

Lowe said the eccentric Netflix star's request for lobbying doesn't surprise him in the least.

"Joe has that diva personality. Most narcissists do. So of course he will go and take him to where the money stops, and that's at the White House," Lowe said.

Donald Trump Jr. said in a SiriusXM interview last month that the idea of ​​his father giving Joe a pardon would be "quite surprising" given all the hype about the Netflix series.

But Lowe revealed that it would be the only thing that would surprise him.

"Nothing Donald Trump does surprises me more, but if he forgave Joe Exotic it would be the icing on the cake. That would show that the president has really lost his marbles," Lowe said with a smile.

Lowe took over the Great Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma after Maldonado-Passage's rebellious season at the facility. Maldonado-Passage was charged with extravagant behavior at the zoo by former coworkers, such as laundering property cash for personal use, engaging in sexual intercourse with animals, and using the facility only for breeding purposes.

Lowe called Maldonado-Passage a "horrible, horrible person" who probably has "50 or 60 more federal charges pending for campaign finance fraud and income tax evasion."

Despite the defenses that Maldonado-Passage may be trying to use behind bars to gain freedom, Lowe said he deserves to be there.

"Although he knows very well that he was planning to kill Carole, it still means that he was charged," Lowe said.

Lowe still runs Maldonado-Passage's former Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, but not for long. Due to a legal problem between Maldonado-Passage and Baskin, a judge recently gave him control of the property.

It's a blessing in disguise for Lowe, who told Fox News that he saw it coming all the time. He and his hundreds of big cats and other exotic animals head to a new zoo in Thackerville, Okla.