Jeff Mason talks about Trump's commutation of Stone's phrase: "Getting this out again can be positive in some way" for POTUS

Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason reacted to President Trump on Saturday by commuting Roger Stone's sentence, saying there will be more "fireworks" regarding the president's actions.

"This is his Broadway, really, at this point in responding to what he considers unfair all the time related to Robert Mueller's investigation into the Russia investigation and specifically to his trusted friend Roger Stone," Mason said in "America & # 39; s News HQ. "

"I think it is important to remember that Stone was convicted by a jury and, therefore, in terms of the political risk to the president, this occurs at a time when the president himself has focused on a public order response to the protests across the country, emphasizing himself as president of law and order. "

TRUMP COMMUNICATES THE JUDGMENT OF ROGER STONE, DAYS BEFORE THE PRISON TERM

"So some may see a contradiction there with this commutation. He also didn't decide to forgive Stone," Mason added. "So Stone remains a convicted felon, only with a commuted sentence."

The White House announced Friday that Trump signed an executive leniency grant to commute Stone's "unfair sentence," just days before the long-running political operation was scheduled to appear in prison to serve more than three years on derivative charges. from the investigation of former special adviser Mueller.

"And it comes at a time for President Trump when he is already under fire for his response to the coronavirus pandemic, to the protests we discussed. And, of course, to the suffering of the US economy as he entered his re-election bid in November "Mason said. "So mentioning this again may somehow be positive for him. And perhaps he sees it that way, due to his own complaints and those of his political base about the way he believes he was treated unfairly during the Russia investigation. " "

The correspondent then highlighted the negative aspects of the Stone commutation, saying it could further justify criticism from Democrats.

"On the other hand, it also poses the problem for Democrats, as they argue that the president has made a corrupt decision in this case and that the entire case brought by Robert Mueller and that investigation was fully justified," Mason said. "So you are absolutely correct in saying that there will be more fireworks and it will just stay on the news."

