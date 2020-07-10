Jeff McNeil of the Mets makes batting title possible, running at .400

Jeff McNeil's answer never changes: Yes, I think I can lead the league in batting.

The question for Jeff McNeil changes in a 60-game baseball season.

How high is it for this line punch machine?

In a Zoom call on Thursday, there was also this question for McNeil:

Could he hit .400 in a 60 game season? Be the first to do it since Ted Williams hit .406 79 years ago?

"It would be nice," said McNeil. "I know I had a very good first half of the year last year, so I hope I can do it again, I have 60 games to go out and get as many hits as possible." Hopefully by the end of the year it will be .400, but we'll see. My goal right now is to get to the base as much as I can for the guys behind me. "

José Reyes was the first and last Met to lead the league in batting (.337) in 2011.

McNeil, who never knew a pitch he didn't like hitting, will have Pete Alonso and maybe even Yoenis Céspedes hitting behind him.

It would be folly to rule out Squirrel's chances of overtaking Reyes and leading the National League. McNeil doesn't think a walk is as good as a hit, so the low of 254 at bat shouldn't be a problem.

Then there is John Olerud, who holds the Mets' season record (.354) when he finished second in the 1998 batting career against Larry Walker (.363).

What if McNeil, who sees a game day hot dog as a good luck charm, continues to draw inspiration from Joey Chestnut?

McNeil was hitting .349 on last season's All-Star break before finishing at .318.

Olerud hasn't seen enough of McNeil at the plate, but he thinks a 60-game season gives someone a shot at .400.

"I think not playing that many games gives someone a chance to do it, for sure," Olerud told The Post by phone. "If you're hot early in the race and you can keep it up, you just have to keep it going for 60 games instead of 162."

McNeil's unbridled joy can be seen and heard from the press box. He is the boy of the summer that Alonso is in spring training 2.0.

"It's so much fun (being) back with the guys … I love being back and hitting again," said McNeil.

McNeil's challenge is to keep hitting on average after collecting 16 home runs in the last 57 games of last season to finish with 23 HR.

"I feel like I can do both," said McNeil. "Last year, in the second half, I didn't really change anything, the ball just started to go a little bit more over the fence." This year I got a little bit stronger, a little bit bigger, but I'm still not going to change my focus there. I'm going to go up there, try to put the ball in play, try to set the table for great hitters like Me and Pete and J.D. (Davis) and (Michael) Conforto. … My job is to get to the base, and if the home runs are there, it's an advantage. "

With the 162-game season routine no longer a factor, there's a buzz in "Can anyone hit .400?" crowd.

Chipper Jones was at .400 after 73 games in 2008. Nomar Garciaparra was at .403 on July 20, 2000. Todd Helton was at .3995 on August 21, 2000.

The top three .400 threats from the Splendid Splinter were Tony Gwynn (.394 in the 1994 season shortened by the strike), George Brett (.390 in 1980) and Rod Carew (.388 in 1977). Brett had more than .400 through September 19.

Submit your Mets questions here to be answered in an upcoming mail bag

When Olerud won his American League batting title (.363) in 1993, he was hitting .400 after his 107th game.

"I was significantly above .400 in the first month," recalled Olerud. "And people would come and talk to me:" Hey, should we call Ted Williams? "… in April. So I thought, 'No, I wouldn't worry about it now.'

"And I thought, 'I'm going to keep this for as long as I can.' My fundamentals were really good, and my timing was good, and I got into a rhythm where I felt like the only way that Someone was going to have my problem is that if I hit someone hard … I came out of nowhere having a good year together. "

The increased media attention did not bother Olerud.

"I never felt any pressure," he said. "I never felt the expectation was that I was going to be the guy to hit .400."

Unfortunately, Olerud became his worst enemy.

"You don't sneak up on anyone," said Olerud. "They know they need to make good pitches and try to pitch smart. I think I probably made it to August and thought, 'Wow, I've been doing it for four months, maybe I can do it in the past few months.' And I think you're starting to think too much about the result and getting hits rather than just having a good quality at-bat and hitting and getting a good shot to hit. You walk away from what has made you successful, you know? "

Hitting .400 remains a long shot, for anyone and everyone.

But Jeff McNeil, 28, at his prime and born to rake, can absolutely win a batting title.

LFGM can also mean Let & # 39; s Let & # 39; s (bleeping) Go McNeil.