Jefferson City Schools reopening & # 39; experiment & # 39; on going

"I don't want to go because I'm afraid of getting it," said Jaimes' eighth-grade daughter.

Schools in Jefferson, Georgia welcomed students to the classroom on Friday, the first in the state to reopen for in-person learning. The four schools in the district, which are among the highest ranked in the state, have approximately 4,000 students enrolled in PK-12.

On this first day of school, elementary school children were seen holding their parents' hands. The teachers waited for them to leave the children. High school students greeted each other with hugs.

In fact, in high school, many of the students wore masks, but most of them, if not more, did not cover their faces.

In elementary school, most of the students seemed to enter the building with masks, but not all.

"I know there are guidelines for children's safety, but still, as a parent, you are always concerned about your children, but we hope to God that everything is fine," Jaimes said. You are now investigating whether you can still register your eighth grade daughter for virtual learning.

The school system allows students to continue learning from home, and 5% have enrolled in virtual learning, according to Jefferson City Schools Superintendent Donna R. McMullan.

Yolanda Payne, whose son is in fourth grade, decided to continue learning at a distance. Payne lost his father to Covid-19 in May. "This is real. This is right here," said Payne. The loss was an important factor in his decision.

"It's going to be virtual because he's asthmatic and I can't take that risk. That's already a problem, an underlying condition. I can't take the risk of sending him back to school and getting Covid. It just isn't worth it to me. "Payne said.

On Thursday Yolanda went to the Board of Education to pick up a laptop for her nine-year-old son.

Jefferson City Schools says they will implement the "Covid-19 Operational Guidelines" they have created in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Georgia Department of Public Health and the recommendations of the Department of Education for Georgia.

Random temperature checks can be performed, although students are expected to check their temperatures before going to school and stay home if they have a fever or experience Covid-19 symptoms.

Schools will maintain social distancing "whenever possible," and meals will be coordinated to minimize the number of students in the cafeteria and allow for additional cleaning. Masks are strongly recommended, but are not required.

"It's scary because we don't know who will wear one and who won't. Someone might have it and not know it and be asymptomatic and still extend it and not wear a mask. There's still a lot unknown," said Hope Terhune, a 12th grader at Jefferson High. School. Terhune and her classmate Rylee Meadows started a petition for the Board of Education to order masks.

But an opposing petition was launched soon after, asking students to have the option of wearing a mask, or not. "I wanted to show the Board of Education, since they saw the other petition, that not everyone thought that way; that there were still people who thought we should have a choice," said Brett Kelley, a tenth-grader at Jefferson High College. .

"As a teacher, as a parent, as an educator today, I can't imagine how everyone feels knowing they have to go back to the buildings," said Payne. "They don't want to be sick. They don't want the children to be sick, but at the same time they want to do what's best for the children, and right now nobody really knows what that is," Payne said.

"The bottom line is that there are other things that are more dangerous. This has been so politicized that I don't think we know what to believe," said Lin Kelley, Brett's father.

"I am really proud of the Jefferson School System, the administrators, the board. There is a lot of pressure on them, and I think they made a difficult decision. I think they made the right decision. I think our children learn best in person," added Kelley.

Speaking to the president of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that schools will be "part of the experiment" of learning how the coronavirus affects children and the spread of the community.

"Unfortunately, in many ways, while this may sound a little scary and harsh, I don't mean to say that it is, it's that you're really going to be part of the learning curve experiment of what we need to know," Fauci said.

"We don't have the full database of what to expect," he added.