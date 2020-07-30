Jefferson City Schools will be the first in Georgia to reopen on Friday. These parents will not send their children.

Her 14-year-old son hired Covid-19 at summer camp, even though he and the camp took precautions, Zack Davies said.
"It's scary because in the camp, they took all the precautions they could," said Zack Davies. "And now we are about to transport all of our children back to school."
"They are going to open the floodgates wide," said Amber Davies.
"And there is no way to (contact) trace. Once children move from one class to the next, to the next class, they cannot trace."
In the United States, countless parents are plagued by anxiety, for different reasons.
For the Davies, their 14-year-old and 8-year-old children will not be able to go to school on Friday due to the older son's infection.
"They are They are going to have a late start, but they are going to come back once we are medically cleared, "said Amber Davies.
But both parents are concerned about what will happen when their children return to school.
Amber Davies suffers from lupus disease and is at high risk for serious complications from Covid-19. She has been trying to quarantine a different room after her older son's infection, but her husband is concerned that the younger son will become infected at school.
"My biggest concern is that he catches something and then returns it to my wife," said Zack Davies.
"I feel like our kids are going to be fine. They will recover. But someone with lupus is a tougher fight for her. A common cold for me and you, we're down for maybe two days. Something like that for her, we're seeing weeks. And it's scary. "
Across town, Raye Lynn and Pete Fuller also want to keep their two children at home.
"We would love for our children to return to normal, but right now is not a normal time," said Fuller.
"And looking at the data in the area, with the infection rates of what they are right now, there is no way we can see that they can keep not only children safe, but all staff, adults ( safe)".
Those families were asked to contact the special education department to discuss possible alternatives.
Raye Lynn Fuller took advantage of that opportunity and plans to keep her children learning virtually.
"I am a nurse and I work with older people, so I contacted them and told them that my son was not the one with special circumstances, but I was," she said. "And I would choose to have an alternative method to learning in person."
Zack Davies is concerned about the students who must return to the classroom.
"If you look at the NBA, they are playing a bubble right now. NFL players have people who choose not to participate in contracts because they feel it is not safe," he said. "I feel like our kids really don't have the option to unsubscribe."