Jeffrey Epstein received Bill Clinton on a private island: court documents

Former President Bill Clinton was invited on Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island, according to testimony from an Epstein accuser that was revealed Thursday.

Virginia Giuffre, who also accused alleged Mrs. Ghislaine Maxwell of Epstein of abusing her, told lawyers in 2011 that Clinton visited Epstein's private Little St. James Island with Maxwell, herself, and "two young girls" from New York.

He added that Clinton stayed at Epstein's private residence on the island, where "orgies were a constant thing."

Giuffre recalled being surprised to see the former president on the island.

"I remember asking Jeffrey what Bill Clinton was doing here, and he laughed and said he owed me a favor," said Giuffre.

"He never told me what favors they were. I never knew. I didn't know if he was serious. It was just a joke, "he said.

Giuffre said that Clinton also traveled on Epstein's private plane and observed how other famous people, including Clinton's vice president, Al Gore, and models Naomi Campbell and Heidi Klum were on board at a time when she was.

"Almost anyone would fly on their plane. There was never a set routine that would come and go. It was an influx of people on Jeffrey's plane, "said Giuffre.

There were also "orgies" on Epstein's plane, Giuffre said.

Frequently, Giuffre said, he would be on the plane with Epstein and Maxwell when the sexual encounters occurred.

"There would be sexual behavior, there would be foreplay, there was a bed there, so we could basically recreate exactly what was happening in the house," said Giuffre.

"It would start with massages or we would start with foreplay, sometimes it would lead to, you know, orgies."

The details revealed Thursday night were included in documents of a 2015 civil defamation lawsuit against Maxwell by Giuffre, ordered by a Manhattan judge last week.