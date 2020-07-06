Jeffrey Epstein's accuser calls Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest "one of the best days of my life"; disputed sobbing claim

An accuser for Jeffrey Epstein called Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest "one of the best days of my life," and said the disgraced financier's ex-girlfriend sobbed aloud in court, a claim disputed by journalists.

British high society was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday on charges that she acted as a recruiter for underage girls for Epstein, usually under the guise of hiring them for massage, and sometimes engaged in her sexual abuse of teenagers.

“This day for me has been one of the best days of my life. I have not stopped smiling and crying with happy tears, "said Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who said she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times almost 20 years ago, at" 60 Minutes Australia. "

ALLEGED SUPPLEMENT TO EPSTEIN GHISLAINE MAXWELL DETAINED BY FBI

Maxwell faced six federal charges stemming from the allegations of three women who said he not only recruited and groomed them for Epstein, but also sexually abused minors. Investigators said Epstein committed suicide in a New York City cell last August.

During Maxwell's remote appearance before a federal magistrate in New Hampshire hours after his arrest Thursday, Giuffre said he smiled when he heard "a very loud British woman screaming," Why is this happening? How is this happening? How could this happen? "And just crying."

The sob complaint has been disputed, DailyMail.com suggested. The report noted that Maxwell did not appear to have been crying.

Giuffre called Maxwell "the evil one."

"She is the most narcissistic, evil, and vain woman I have ever met, and she has finally been knocked off her pedestal!" Giuffre told the show.

He also said that Maxwell "ruined so many lives, he belongs to prison."

In court documents filed last Thursday, prosecutors said she went into hiding after Epstein's arrest last year and took steps to avoid being detected before being detained in New Hampshire.

In a memorandum requesting that she remain incarcerated until her trial, prosecutors said Maxwell, 58, was linked to more than 15 bank accounts with balances ranging from hundreds of thousands of dollars to more than $ 20 million.

She was detained without bond in New Hampshire and previously denied wrongdoing.

Furthermore, they said, she had citizenship in France, where she was born; the United Kingdom, where she has lived for a long time; and the United States, where he was naturalized in 2002, and had passports from all three countries.

As the police had approached Epstein, Maxwell continued to travel frequently, prosecutors said, making at least 15 international flights in the past three years to places like the United Kingdom, Japan and Qatar before ending up in a 156-acre house. Bradford, New Hampshire property that was purchased for more than $ 1 million in cash through a limited liability corporation last December.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That's where she was arrested.

"Prince Andrew should be panicking right now because Ghislaine doesn't really care about him more than Ghislaine," said Giuffre. British royalty has denied the allegations of any sexual misconduct.

Associated Press contributed to this report.