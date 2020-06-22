Jemal & # 39; Jamal Adams is & # 39; trying to be switched to Cowboys

Disgruntled Jets star Jamal Adams may prefer to be traded to the Cowboys in his hometown.

A video appeared on Twitter on Sunday showing a man who appears to be Adams and tells a fan, "I'm trying, brother," when asked if he was "trying to come to Dallas."

The man believed to be Adams was wearing a dark shirt while driving a white truck, which matches the images the 24-year-old security professional posted on social media the same day.

It is unclear if the content of the video could be found in violation of the NFL's manipulation policy.

Adams, who is from the Dallas area, formally requested to be traded from the Jets last week due to contractual frustrations.

He believes he deserves a long-term extension now despite having no other leverage other than to resist. The Jets have Adams under his rookie contract with $ 13.45 million remaining until 2021, and most players in Adams' draft class, including Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, still play under their rookie contracts.

ESPN reported that Adams would like to be traded to the Cowboys, Ravens, Eagles, Texans, 49ers, Chiefs, Seahawks, or Buccaneers.

It has been reported that Adams would not require a contract extension with his new team if the Jets changed him, which would help the Cowboys case as they probably wouldn't have the maximum space to make an extension work right now.

Adams, who is the Jets' best player, has had an irritable relationship with the franchise that dates back to last season, when he believed the organization tried to change him without his knowledge.

At the time, he said, "I'd love to go to [the Cowboys]." I was born and raised in Dallas. "