Jemele Hill will produce ESPN docuseries about Colin Kaepernick as part of their deal with Disney

Jemele Hill appears to be doing business with ESPN once again, this time as producer of a series of docuseries about former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick as part of his recently announced first-look deal with Disney.

Hill, the former ESPN host who parted ways with the sports network in 2018 after being so outspoken about politics, told her Twitter followers Monday that she will be working on the Kaepernick project, calling it "an honor to play any role in telling her. to Colin story. "

"I always knew Colin is on the right side of the story and this is an opportunity to make sure that the story always reflects that," the Atlantic writer tweeted. "Colin's vision for this collaboration is not just about content, but empowerment. He was adamant that his work was surrounded by black and brown voices. It was also important to me to use my influence to raise these voices, particularly within ESPN. " I'm really thankful ".

The docuseries will be one of several projects that Kaepernick will undertake with Disney.

"During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Company remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters. Colin's experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, making it He will certainly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten, and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration, "said Disney President Bob Iger in a press release.

"I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney on all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers and producers and inspire young people with compelling and authentic perspectives," said Kaepernick. "I look forward to sharing the docuseries about my life story, as well as many other culturally impactful projects that we are developing."

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season with the San Francisco 49ers and sparked a national debate after he began kneeling down during the national anthem to draw attention to police brutality.

In his time outside the NFL, Kaepernick has been involved in various social activism organizations and founded the "Know Your Rights Camp," which teaches young children about self-empowerment, American history, and legal rights. It also secured a multi-million dollar deal with Nike.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently said he would "encourage" teams to sign Kaepernick before next season.

President Trump, after his sharp criticism of the kneeling protests, seemed to change his tune about Kaepernick, and said in an interview last month that he would "absolutely" support Kaepernick for another NFL opportunity, as long as he still had the play skills. in the league

