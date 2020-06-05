Jenna Bush Hager Remembers Best Advice From Late Grandfather Former President George H. W. Bush

Jenna Bush Hager opened up about his ex-grandpa's best advice President George H. W. Bush shared with her before she passed away.

During this time of political unrest and in the midst of coronavirus pandemicBush Hager said that it is simple and small acts of kindness that really stay with people.

"My grandfather, who lived to be 94, will never forget it. Well, first of all, he had this little list of rules that he lived by and they are all really good, like, 'Don't talk all the time.' Mentors and friends and learn from them, "he told his co-host, Hoda Kotb, during a segment of the couple's Wednesday show" Today with Hoda & Jenna. "

Hager Bush shared the full list with the TODAY audience:

"Don't get depressed when your life takes a bad turn; don't blame others for your setbacks; when things are going well, always give credit to others; don't talk all the time; listen to your friends and mentors and learn from them don't brag about yourself, "he revealed.

Bush Hager added: "Lend a hand, nobody likes a dominant big shot. When you are successful, be kind to people. Don't be afraid to shed a tear when your heart is broken or because a friend is hurt."

"I actually have them memorized, which is kind of weird," he admitted.

The best-selling author recalled a night before the former president died in 2018 when he said to his granddaughter, "Don't forget to enjoy the game."

She said that she really "broke my heart in a thousand pieces because what he wanted to say is that life should be enjoyed, celebrate it."