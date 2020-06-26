Jenna Marbles closes the session amid the backlash from the blackface video … for now

YouTube star Jenna Marbles says she is closing the session … for now.

The YouTube star, whose real name is Jenna Mourey, announced on Thursday through her channel that she will no longer be producing content due to the backlash she has faced in previous videos, including several in which she gets a black face.

In a video called "A Message", Mourey says: "I feel like we are at a time when we are purging ourselves of everything and everything toxic."

She has more than 20.2 million followers on the video-based platform.

The videos in question, now private by Mourey, were made from 2011-2012. In one, he turns black to impersonate rapper Nikki Minaj. In another widely despised video on social media, she raps about Asians with lyrics that include "Hey Ching Chong Wing Wong, shake your King Kong ding dong." Yet another video is dedicated to embarrassing women who "slept."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yz3mQhuMACs [/ embed]

"I want to tell you how amazing I am if I ever offended you by posting this video or making this impression, and that it was never my intention," Mourey said.

"It's not right. It's embarrassing. It's terrible. I wish it wasn't part of my past."

Mourey created her channel in 2010, when YouTube was in its infancy. Her videos quickly racked up over 3 billion views.

In his apology video, the internet sensation says he is moving "for now."

"I don't know how long it's going to be. I just want to make sure that the things that I'm putting in the world don't hurt anyone … so I need to end this channel, for now or forever."

Her video was greeted by fans with mixed feelings on social media.

“Hold social influencers accountable. Hold public figures accountable. Don't let people get away with problems just because they are famous or rich, "wrote one fan on YouTube.

"Let's stop normalizing by going back 10 years of someone's life expecting them to stumble over a mistake trying to ruin their life," said YouTube star and singer Gabbie Hanna.