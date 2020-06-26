Jenna Marbles leaves YouTube after a backlash





"I feel like we are at a time when we are purging ourselves of everything and everything toxic," he said in a video titled "A Message," in which he apologized for the racist and sexist content.

Mourey, who has more than 20 million subscribers, highlighted specific videos from 2011 and 2012, one in which he got a black face to pose as rapper Nicki Minaj, another with a rap song with a joke about Asians, and a video in which he beat women. who "slept".

"It was not my intention to make a black face," he said of Minaj's impersonation. "I want to tell you how amazing I am if I ever offended you by posting this video or making this impression, and that was never my intention. It's not right. It's embarrassing. It's horrible. I wish it wasn't." t part of my past. "

He added that the rap song, which included the lyrics "Hey Ching Chong Wing Wong, Shake Your King Kong ding dong," was "inexcusable" and "should not have existed."

The videos, as well as other old content from the early years of his channel, are no longer visible to the public, he added. "For now, I just can't exist on this channel … I think I'm going to leave this channel for now," said Mourey, visibly emotional. "I don't know how long it's going to be. I just want to make sure the things I'm putting in the world don't hurt anyone … so I need to end this channel, for now or forever." Mourey, whose videos have accumulated more than 3 billion total views, was one of the first YouTube presentations for many. She created her channel in 2010, when the platform was just beginning to become mainstream, long before it exploded into the booming industry that it is today. She is best known for her early comedy sketches and satirical instructional videos, many of which have now been made private, and more recently, for her lifestyle and DIY content. After posting the video on Thursday, some fans and other influencers defended her online, arguing that the incident showed the toxicity of "canceling the culture," the phenomenon of public figures quickly "canceling" themselves for saying or doing something. controversial. "Let's stop normalizing by going back 10 years of someone's life hoping they will stumble over a mistake to try to ruin their life." tweeted singer and fellow YouTuber Gabbie Hanna. But others praised Mourey's reaction as being responsible for past mistakes. "Jenna Marbles may have left YouTube by now, but remember why she did it." a published Twitter user . "Hold social influencers accountable. Hold public figures accountable. Don't let people get away with tricky things just because they're famous or rich."





