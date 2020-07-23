Jennifer Garner struggles against tears over the & # 39; year full of transitions & # 39; of the family

Jennifer Garner is feeling a lot of emotions from last year.

The 48-year-old "13 Going on 30" star recently began hosting meditation sessions on Instagram with Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts.

During Tuesday's session, Garner and Roberts discussed the concept of tapas within yoga: the release of tension and energies that have accumulated over time.

"Everyone is going through that in every possible way," Garner said, referring to the difficulties he has faced around the world in recent months, including racial tension and the coronavirus pandemic.

Regarding the pandemic, Garner said she feels "very lucky."

"I have been in the luckiest circumstances possible," he said. "I have a roof, I have food, I have health and my family also. I have no complaints."

The actress said that what is occupying her mind is "thinking about (her) children and what their experience will be."

Garner is the mother of three children, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck: Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11 and Samuel, 8.

"How will this year be full of transitions for the children, for my family?" He reflected. "How can I keep the joy of learning for them, or help them continue to find their resilience? I think that is where I am today," he added.

Garner then cried and wiped his eyes when Roberts thanked him for being so transparent and sharing his thoughts.

Roberts later noted that Garner's own children will see her "taking control of herself" through the stress of the year.

"I think it's also easy to focus on how lucky you are, and that's true. And I do and I am," said the alum "Alias." "But you also have to let the other things be there at the same time, it has to coexist. "

She continued: "It is heavy, it is heavy for everyone. How do children live in this world not only in all this heaviness?"

Outside of mediation, Garner has kept busy amid the coronavirus quarantine with her children.

The photos of the actress walking her pet cat in a stroller with her children recently went viral, which she did to convince one of the little ones to go for a walk.

She also recently appeared in Quibi's "Princess Bride" home reinvention, where she appeared as Princess Buttercup and The Ancient Booer.