Jennifer Gray and Clarke Gregg separated after 19 years of marriage, but "will remain close"

Jennifer Gray and Clarke Gregg have decided to end their marriage.

The couple announced the news on Friday in a joint statement posted on their social media accounts.

"After 19 years together, we parted ways in January, knowing that we would always be a family that loves, values, and cares about others," his statement began.

"We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and deeply grateful for the life we ​​have shared and the wonderful daughter we have raised," she continued. "PS totally crying when we published this."

The "Dirty Dancing" star, 60, and the Marvel star, 58, were married in July 2001 on a beach in Martha & # 39; s Vineyard. Her daughter Stella was born in December 2001.

Last month, Gray wished Gregg a happy Father's Day in an emotional post. "Happy Father's Day @clarkgregg. I love you and I am more than grateful that you showed up just in time to make my dream come true," she wrote.

"For continuing to appear as a devoted and loving father and companion to raise this incredible human with. I couldn't have done it without you," Gray added.

The family also celebrated another milestone last month: Stella's high school graduation.

Gregg congratulated his daughter on social media.

"I have to watch this moment for a moment. Stella Gregg, you didn't get the senior spring you deserved, but you worked so hard and (almost) never complained about the zoom classes and the major zoom day. You're deep and wise and hilarious and the world will be better in your hands. I love you, "he wrote.

Gregg is best known for his MCU role as agent Phil Coulson, and Gray previously won season 11 of "Dancing with the Stars."