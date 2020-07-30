Jennifer Holliday took us to church to honor John Lewis

Holliday first rose to fame as a Tony Award-winning member of the original Broadway cast of "Dreamgirls." Her performance of "And I'm Telling You" is now legendary.
She took center stage on Ebenezer to honor Lewis with the hymn "Only what you do for Christ will last."
"You can seek earthly power and fame / And the world could be impressed by your great name," he sang. "Soon the glories of this life will soon pass away / But only what you do for Christ will last."
Holliday was not the only singer who moved those attending the funeral.
Famous gospel singers Marvin Winans and his brother BeBe Winans gave a moving performance of "Good Trouble".
Marvin Winans shared that he, Bebe, and his sister CeCe Winans sang for Lewis in the last days of his life.
Later, he and his brother led the assembled in an interpretation of one of the songs they sang for Lewis: "We Shall Overcome."