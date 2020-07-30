Jennifer Holliday took us to church to honor John Lewis

Singer Jennifer Holliday sang Thursday at Congressman John Lewis' funeral, which was held at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

The event capped a six-day memorial for Lewis, a civil rights icon.

Holliday first rose to fame as a Tony Award-winning member of the original Broadway cast of "Dreamgirls." Her performance of "And I'm Telling You" is now legendary.

She took center stage on Ebenezer to honor Lewis with the hymn "Only what you do for Christ will last."