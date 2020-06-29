Jennifer Hudson delivers powerful performance in trailer for Aretha Franklin biopic

By
Zaheer
-
0
1


near
Top Fox News Flash Entertainment Headlines for June 29Video

Top Fox News Flash Entertainment Headlines for June 29

The top Fox News Flash entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Take a look at what entertainment is clicking on today.

Jennifer Hudson effortlessly sings Aretha Franklin's big hit "Respect" in a new trailer for the biographical film based on the life of the late singer.

In the new clip, we see Hudson as he portrays Franklin as a girl singing to her megastar in her pastor's church.

The Grammy singer also represents the work of the Queen of the Soul during the Civil Rights movement.

JENNIFER HUDSON & # 39; S OSCARS PERFORMANCE OF THE SONG & # 39; RBG & # 39; & # 39; LIH COMBT & # 39; FALLS FLAT FOR MANY VISOR

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PBfVR_u_lGQ [/ embed]

"You have to disturb the peace when you can't get peace," Hudson said in the powerful trailer.

Actors Forest Whitaker, Mary J. Blige, Marlon Wayans, Marc Maron, and more also appear in the teaser.

The latest trailer for the biographical film was first aired at the Virtual BET Awards on Sunday.

Hudson also performed "Young, Gifted and Black".

JENNIFER HUDSON CALLS ARETHA FRANKLIN FILM "A DREAM"

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here