Jennifer Hudson delivers powerful performance in trailer for Aretha Franklin biopic

Jennifer Hudson effortlessly sings Aretha Franklin's big hit "Respect" in a new trailer for the biographical film based on the life of the late singer.

In the new clip, we see Hudson as he portrays Franklin as a girl singing to her megastar in her pastor's church.

The Grammy singer also represents the work of the Queen of the Soul during the Civil Rights movement.

"You have to disturb the peace when you can't get peace," Hudson said in the powerful trailer.

Actors Forest Whitaker, Mary J. Blige, Marlon Wayans, Marc Maron, and more also appear in the teaser.

The latest trailer for the biographical film was first aired at the Virtual BET Awards on Sunday.

Hudson also performed "Young, Gifted and Black".

JENNIFER HUDSON CALLS ARETHA FRANKLIN FILM "A DREAM"

Franklin selected the former "American Idol" contestant to play her in the biopic before her death in 2018.

The "Respect" program will hit theaters in December.