Jennifer Lawrence joins Twitter after claiming she "never" would, shares anti-corruption short film

Jennifer Lawrence joined Twitter after being firmly against social media for years.

The actress from "Red Sparrow" joined the platform with the handle @JLawrence_RepUs begining of June. She shared her first tweet on June 16, which was a call to action for "Attorney General Daniel Cameron to take immediate action to hold those responsible for [Breonna Taylor's] death accountable."

"For three months since her murder, Breonna Taylor's family, the people of Louisville, Americans across the country and many around the world have called for justice," wrote Lawrence, 29. “We must not allow the elimination of black women to continue in the United States. As many activists and leaders have been imploring for years: #Say your name. "

JENNIFER LAWRENCE REVEALS THAT HE IS SECRETALLY ON SOCIAL MEDIA: "I LOOK, I DO NOT SPEAK"

The actress sits on the RepresentUs board that aims to "bring conservatives, progressives and everyone else together to pass powerful anti-corruption laws that stop political bribery, end secret money and fix our broken elections."

Lawrence is currently working on a campaign called Unbreaking America: Solving the Corruption Crisis, an initiative that aligns with the Black Lives Matter movement. In the campaign, Lawrence partnered with people to explain corruption in the current United States government and advise others on how to make a change, such as voting.

The "Passenger" star also shared a clip from a short film starring Omar Epps and Desmond Meade that explained how the criminal justice system disproportionately affects black men. "Almost 1 in 4 black men in the United States will be locked up at some point in their lives," he wrote.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE ASKS FANS TO DEMAND TO VOTE FROM HOME IN THE MIDST OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

In 2014 Lawrence said on BBC Radio 1 that "he would never get Twitter." She explained, "I really can't keep up with emails, so the idea of ​​Twitter is so unthinkable to me … If you ever see a Facebook, Instagram or Twitter that says it's me, it certainly isn't. "

The actress added: "The Internet has despised me a lot."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lawrence later revealed in 2018 that he had a secret social media account to follow others, but not to post.