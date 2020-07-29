Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl Halftime Show Wins Multiple Emmy Nominations

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime show earned multiple Emmy nominations.

On Tuesday, it was announced that FOX's "Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira" garnered four nominations: Outstanding Special Variety (Live), Outstanding Direction For A Special Variety, Exceptional Lighting Design / Direction For A Variety special and exceptional musical direction.

It was unclear if López and Shakira were specifically nominated, although Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Bruno Mars earned Emmy nominations as part-time artists in the past.

A spokesperson for the Television Academy told the Associated Press on Tuesday that "the final list of eligible participants on the program's ballots will not be determined for a few weeks." Until then, we cannot confirm their inclusion in the nomination. "

It was also unclear whether Jay-Z would win a producer nomination since his entertainment company Roc Nation teamed up to produce this year's halftime show.

JLo and Shakira are competing against the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC), Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" and "Good Times" (ABC), The Oscars (ABC) and the 73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

This year, Netflix leads all networks in Emmy nominations with 160, followed by HBO with 107, NBC with 47 and ABC with 36.

"Watchmen" was the top-rated show with 26 nominations, followed by "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" at 20, "Ozark" and "Succession" at 18, and "The Mandalorian" at 15.

Associated Press contributed to this report.