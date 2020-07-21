Jenny Boyd speaks forgiving Stevie Nicks after the Mick Fleetwood affair, marrying the star twice: it was "surreal"

EXCLUSIVE: Being the wife of a rock star is far from glamorous, just ask Jenny Boyd.

The former model married Mick Fleetwood twice, first in 1970 before the couple ended in 1974. Then they reunited in 1977. The couple, who share two daughters, remained together until 1978.

In between, the now 72-year-old witnessed the creation of Fleetwood Mac's legendary 1977 album "Rumors." But as the band flourished musically, Boyd suffered privately from loneliness.

According to The Guardian, she became involved with a guitarist for the band, Bob Weston, who gave her the attention she yearned for from her husband. As for Fleetwood, 73, he was having an affair with the band's singer, Stevie Nicks. When Fleetwood Mac went on tour, Boyd found herself raising a family alone.

After all the ups and downs Boyd has suffered, he has since dedicated his life to running an addiction treatment center in England, The Guardian reported. Boyd recently released a memoir titled "Jennifer Juniper: A Journey Beyond the Muse," where she reflected on her life and the countless twists and turns it took over the years.

Boyd spoke to Fox News about her relationship with Fleetwood, why she has forgiven Nicks, now 72, how she inspired Donovan's "Jennifer Juniper" and the Beatle that surprised her the most.

Fox News: You met Mick Fleetwood at age 15. What made it different?

Jenny Boyd: I would say he was 16 years old. I didn't date him until about a year later because I felt like my best friend was in love with him. But when we started dating, there was something about him that felt somehow familiar from the start.

We were both unbearably shy and terribly shy of each other. But we could both feel this energy between us. I remember when he took my hand the first time. You just felt that energy, that freshness. And of course we come from similar backgrounds. There was definitely a feeling that we understood each other from the beginning.

Fox News: You have to witness the history of music when the Fleetwood Mac "Rumors" were created. At some point, did you ever think that the album was going to completely change the music?

Boyd No, I did not do it. I didn't think much about the future. But you certainly felt that magic during rehearsal, as if something were happening. Their harmonies reminded me of when The Beatles first appeared. Their harmonies seemed to be so catchy and attractive. You could say that something special was happening.

Fox News: For Mick Fleetwood, the band came first. How did you deal with it as wife and mother? There must be a feeling of loneliness for you as you try to keep home life together.

Boyd Absolutely. There was a lot of loneliness. I would go out with them in the studio and have a drink with them. But there was loneliness because I felt like I was raising our children alone. (Mick) spent his time in the studio. They did not go home at night because they were recording and it had gone beyond what was expected.

And they were under a lot of pressure. Music was his wife or his lover. I'm not sure what it was. But somehow, I got it. It was an exciting time for them and the music was wonderful. But for me, deep down, being a mother of two young children was a lonely place. I didn't know anyone else in our little crowd who had children.

Fox News: You said nothing but wonderful things about Stevie Nicks. How did you get to that point?

Boyd Well, you know, that happened so many years ago. I remember a few years ago, I was in Paris. He was standing on the side of the stage and just watching (the band played). I just thought, “God, we had spent such an extraordinary time together over the years. And we all somehow survived. "

I think it's more of a feeling than, I got it. It was obviously very pretty. And if you are creating with someone and constantly traveling, constantly singing together and just experiencing this euphoria on stage, there will surely be an attraction.

Yes, it was devastating. But after all these years, everything is water under the bridge. Mick and I are great friends. We are parents and grandparents. We have a love And I think we all love each other because we have all lived through such extraordinary moments together.

She apologized years later. I remember looking at me and saying, "I'm so sorry. I don't know why I haven't said it before. But it was one of those things that happened. I said, 'I forgave you years ago, but I appreciate you saying this.' Bad vibes or anything. And crazy things happen all the time, like Mick and I get divorced and then see each other. It got to the point where we would say, "Oh, right, we are divorced." * Laughs *. And then we came back to get married. Everything was just surreal.

Fox News: Not many people can say that they have married their partner twice. Do you have any regrets?

Boyd Do I regret marrying him twice? No. I still wanted it to work. I really, really wanted us to be together. Always. I never wanted to divorce. I wanted to be together for our children. And it was very difficult, you know. It was like hitting my head against the wall, but he would come back for me.

And I kept hoping, obviously in a very naive way, that it would be better. It will work this time. I kept waiting for it to work until finally I realized what it was. And I think we were bad at each other like that because I think he really wanted it to work too. There was one thing we couldn't let go of, but it was very difficult living together.

Fox News: How did you end up becoming the inspiration for the 1968 song "Jennifer Juniper"?

Boyd I was working in this boutique and Donovan came in, I had met him before. We started talking and ended up seeing each other a couple of times. I remember the second time we went out, he said, "I wrote a song for you." We sat down, he pulled out his guitar and then started singing "Jennifer Juniper".

It was most extraordinary because he was so shy in those days. I didn't even know where to look. But it was absolutely wonderful. It has been one of those things that have stayed with me these 50 years or so. Every time I listen to it, it takes me directly to that moment. It was the 1960s. We were so innocent and there was this idealism that we could change the world. It is a very precious song for me.

Fox News: It has been said that while you and Donovan were not in a romantic relationship, he was certainly in love with you. Is this true?

Boyd * Laughs * Yes, that's true. We kissed, but it didn't go beyond that. He really likes me and he really likes me. But we became really charming friends. He was not a proper boyfriend.

Fox News: Like many others in the 1960s, you went to India and studied transcendental meditation. How did that impact your modeling career?

Boyd I had a moment a-ha. I no longer wanted to model. I just thought I wasn't being true to myself. I was searching for meaning in my life and I felt this deep connection that modeling was not providing. There were no doubts.

Fox News: The Beatles were also part of this trip to India that you embarked on. What was your impression of them?

Boyd Well, I have known George (Harrison) for several years because he was with my sister Pattie (Boyd) and they got married. Then it felt natural to be with them. Both he and my sister were on the same trip looking for something significant like me. John (Lennon) agreed and it seemed that Paul (McCartney) agreed. And I think Ringo (Starr) was only there for a short time.

I remember that we had our own bungalow. During the day, we would go up to the roof and just play for each other. I felt part of this small audience. We were all there to meditate, but also to have peace and tranquility. For them, they experienced a lot of creativity.

Fox News: Which Beatle surprised you the most and why?

Boyd I think John surprised me more. It wasn't intimidating, but when they were together, they shared this unmistakable bond. You almost felt like a stranger. So I kept quiet and listened. But when you got to really know him, you immediately discovered his quick wit. I also found him to be so, so gentle and sensitive. I have to see that side of him. And that certainly surprised me.

Fox News: What is life like for you today?

Boyd I am very grateful. I have a lovely family. I am surrounded by love, friends and creativity. Life feels great … I have come out the other side and I am grateful for the life they gave me.

Fox News: What is one key advice that you would give to your younger self?

Boyd The same advice George gave me years ago: just be yourself. I realized many years after that that is what we have to do. Let's just be ourselves. We don't need to be comparing.

Fox News: What forced you to write "Jennifer Juniper" now?

Boyd In fact, I have been working on this book for several years. I think I started 18 years ago when I first came to England after living in Los Angeles for so many years, just trying to make sense of everything that has happened to me. I feel like I'm getting into the second part of my life. So I started writing. There were painful fragments, but I kept writing, going through those memories. It just felt good.