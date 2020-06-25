Jenny Slate gives up the role of & # 39; Big Mouth & # 39 ;, says that black characters & # 39; should be played by black people & # 39;

The actress, who has played the character since the Netflix show first aired in 2017, explained her departure in an Instagram post on Wednesday, saying, "Black characters on an animated show should be played by black people."

In the open letter, Slate told his 894,000 followers that his original reasoning for accepting the voiceover job was "flawed" and "an example of white privilege," but now he realized that continuing to voice the character. it would mean that he was "participating in an act of erasing blacks."

"At the beginning of the show, I reasoned with myself that it was permissible for me to interpret & # 39; Missy & # 39; because her mother is Jewish and white, like me. But & # 39; Missy & # 39; is also black and black characters in an animated show should be played by blacks. "

The 38-year-old star, who also appeared in "Parks and Recreation" and in the movie "Obvious Child," went on to say that "ending my portrayal of & # 39; Missy & # 39; is one step in a process of life to discover racism in my actions. "