Supernatural star Jensen Ackles lent his support to The Boys Season 3 anti-drug campaign by appearing in a promotional video for the show. The Boys is a new show on Amazon that tells the story of a group of vigilantes who fight against crime in their city.

In the promo, Jensen can be seen talking about the dangers of drug addiction and how it can ruin people’s lives. We applaud Jensen for using his fame to help promote this important message!

The storyline of The Boys Season 3

The Boys Season 3 will revolve around the war on drugs, so it’s great to see Jensen taking a stand against drug use. We’re sure that his appearance in the promo will help raise awareness about the dangers of drugs and encourage people to stay away from them.

Thank you, Jensen, for using your platform to help make the world a better place!

Jensen Ackles is best known for his role as Dean Winchester on The CW’s hit show Supernatural. He has also appeared in films such as My Bloody Valentine and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. Jensen is a strong supporter of many charities, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation and The Humane Society.

Names of the characters in The Boys Season 3

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell

Antony Starr as Homelander

Erin Moriarty as Starlight

Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve

Jessie T. Usher as A-Train

Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk

Chace Crawford as The Deep

More about The Boys Season 3

In the promo for The Boys Season Three, Jensen Ackles appears as a concerned citizen who is worried about the increase in drug use among young people. He encourages viewers to “simply say no” to drugs and to get treatment if they are suffering from dependency

Jensen’s appearance in the promo is just one of many ways he’s using his platform to make a difference. He’s also an outspoken supporter of gun control and has spoken out against racism and sexism.

The third season of The Boys is the “craziest thus far,” according to the actors

The Boys Season 3 in a new interview. The first three episodes of The Boys season three will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Every Friday, the last five programs will be broadcast. The show focuses on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic story collection. The Boys is set in a world where superpowered people are recognized as heroes by the general public and work for powerful corporations.

The third season will see The Boys face their biggest challenge yet as they take on The Seven, the most powerful superhero team in the world.

The future of The Boys Season 3

The Boys Season 3 is looking bright, with Amazon recently ordering a fourth season of the show. The series has been a huge success for the streaming service, with season two becoming the most-watched original series on Prime Video. Jensen Ackles is set to star in The Boys Season three as Soldier Boy, the original superhero. The character is based on Captain America and is the leader of The Seven.

The character was created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also created The Boys. The series is a dark satire of the superhero genre and takes a look at what happens when superheroes are corrupted by power.