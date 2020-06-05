Jeopardy Will Soon Run Out Of New Episodes

Danger! it will run out of new episodes next week as a result of production shutdown due to the coronavirus that started in early March.

Sad news for Danger! Fans: The popular trivia show will run out of new episodes next week. Danger! It was one of the first television productions to make changes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. In early March, the show decided to stop filming in front of a live studio audience, with stage 4 pancreatic cancer factor from presenter Alex Trebek as the deciding factor. However, soon after Danger! They closed the production all together, as essentially all TV and movie projects did. The entertainment industry remains stagnant, although there are hopeful signs that some productions may resume work soon.

In the middle, Danger! has aired new episodes that were recorded before filming stopped. The show also reissued its The best of all time tournament during their regular syndicated hours. That one-week special originally aired earlier this year on ABC during primetime. He saw the three highest-earning contestants in the show's history compete against each other for $ 1 million, and Ken Jennings finally took the win.

This week, Danger! is broadcasting the second half of his Masters Tournament. However, for TVLine, the program will run without episodes on Friday, June 12. Starting next Monday, June 15, Danger! will begin to broadcast repeats. It is unclear when the show will be able to film new episodes, and the closure will last. "until the program considers it safe to resume production."Playmate Wheel of Fortune it's taking a different approach and will stream new and old episodes until filming can begin.

Danger! fans shouldn't be too surprised by replays; the program always airs for a good part of the summer. However, since Danger! He stopped filming so long ago, it seems likely that this pause in new episodes will last longer than usual. Given Trebek's health, the show will likely take a more conservative approach to resuming production than others. It is also possible Danger! I could start filming again but without an audience at the moment. Hopefully, fans will get more information on a possible filming start date soon.

Casual Danger! the viewer probably won't notice the change to older episodes. Also, if the shutdown continues for too long, Danger! It could stream other past tournaments, attracting viewers that way. The show could even revisit classic games from across its decades-long history. Altogether, it seems unlikely that broadcasts for a time will affect DangerThe audience is too much. Fans are devoted enough to return when the show has new episodes and enjoy old favorites in the meantime.

