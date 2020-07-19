Jeremy Roenick sues NBC, claims Trump's support and 'double standards' at dismissal

Former NHL player and analyst Jeremy Roenick is reportedly suing NBC for wrongful termination over jokes he made about having a threesome with his wife and co-worker at NBC Sports.

Roenick, in the lawsuit filed in the New York Supreme Court on Friday, accuses the network of removing him in part for his support of President Trump, and says the network violated a state law prohibiting discrimination based on gender or sexual orientation. In his dismissal, the New York Post reported.

Roenick was suspended by the network indefinitely just before last Christmas, days after he spoke of a vacation in Portugal that he took with his wife and colleague Kathryn Tappen.

"I interpret it as if we were going to sleep together every night, the three of us," he said on the "Spittin & # 39; Chiclets" podcast, referring to someone at the resort asking about his situation. "If it really came to fruition, it would be really good, but it will never happen."

He also said his wife and Tappen looked "f-in’ smokin ’" while swimming in the pool, according to Variety. "A– and boobs everywhere. It's great."

In February, he was fired despite issuing an apology.

The lawsuit says that while Roenick was fired for his comments on Tappen, the network responded differently after NBC figure skating commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir did a comedy promotion for the network's streaming service he was referring to. to a vulgar term for vagina and other sexual comments. with images of Olympic figure skater Bradie Tennell, according to Variety.

Although US figure skating said it did not "condone" the comments, NBC Sports spokesman Dan Masonson emphasized that it was intended to be a comic sketch.

"In hindsight, this sketch could have been completed with generic images," he said, referring to the Tennell images, the Post reported.

The lawsuit alleges that when Roenick noticed that Weir has used "colorful comments" about the skaters' body parts while on the air, his NBC supervisor Sam Flood said Weir is "gay and can say anything."

"Sir. Roenick is a victim of unfairly asserted double standards against him," Scott William Clark, Roenick's attorney, told the Post. "A person's career should not be dismissed by a company as Mr. Roenick's career was with NBC. We are confident that the evidence that will emerge in the light of this lawsuit will reveal the unbridled disregard for Mr. Roenick's rights." .

Roenick states that when he asked Flood if he could speak at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Flood said, "I'm not saying what you can do. You know who you work for. You work for NBC. That wouldn't sound good on his record of NBC, "Variety reported.

She also claims in the lawsuit that Tappen told her she was not offended by his comments, but that NBC and a women's organization pressured her to convict them, according to the Post.

"While Jeremy and I remain good friends, what he said was unacceptable, especially among colleagues in the workplace. I don't approve of your comments, "Tappen said at the time.

The lawsuit says the network could have taken steps to reprimand him before the termination that "would have allowed NBC to send the message to the broader community that his comments were inappropriate and could not be tolerated without ruining the post-Roenick career. ”The Post reported.

The lawsuit also claims that Roenick has lost other contracts following his dismissal.

NBC told The Wrap: "We have not seen the complaint and we have no comment."