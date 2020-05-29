Jeri Ryan offers update on Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Filming

While we wait Star Trek: Discovery season 3 to get to CBS All Access, we also wonder how long it will be until Star Trek: Picard Season 2 may go before the cameras. Unfortunately, as with countless other television series at this time, the Patrick Stewart vehicle has been held up by the lockdown. EP Akiva Goldsman previously revealed that he was due to start filming in June, and while that will no longer happen, he promised that work will begin as soon as possible.

Now, one of the stars of the show has given us a new update. Jeri Ryan recently participated in a Stars in the house video call with the cast of Star Trek: Voyager. When the conversation turned to Picard Ryan echoed Goldsman's comments that a start date was expected in June, but added that the new plan is to resume production sometime in the fall.

"We are waiting to see … We are in a waiting pattern. We were originally supposed to start shooting in mid-June, but they would have had to start building sets in early May, which we can't do. So we are just waiting. They hope we can start shooting in the fall. I don't know, "Ryan said.

Ryan returned in several episodes of Picard season 1 as Seven of Nine, with the series revealing what the character has been up to since Traveler It ended almost 20 years ago. Seven has changed a lot and has become more human over the years, but the season also made her a temporary Borg queen to stop Zhat Vash. However, at the end of the race, it seemed that he had decided to stay with Picard's crew at La Sirena. Maybe even start a relationship with Raffi. The show had previously confirmed the belief that Seven was gay.

According to Stewart. amazing events are coming Star Trek: Picard season 2. Although exactly when they will come is currently a mystery. However, finger-crossing filming begins early enough for it to arrive sometime next year.