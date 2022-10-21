The Mainland City Centre in Texas City, Texas, recently revealed events scheduled for October and November. Heading into cooler weather right before the holiday season, Jerome Karam and JMK5 Holdings have been eager to donate space and help host events to bring people to the area.

Billed as a gathering place for different interests, Jerome Karam’s Mainland City Centre has events for everyone. They benefit not only the community but also the permanent stores calling Mainland City Centre home.

October 6th – Parenting and Pregnancy Support Center of Galveston County Gala

This gala honored Leslie Karam. Underwritten by Jerome Karam, the organization gives women an option during pregnancy. Support includes classes and a social circle to feel more comfortable during a vulnerable time in a woman’s life. Whenever a parent goes to class, they receive baby bucks that they can use at the store to support their newborn.

The organization helps with abortion, adoption, and other considerations for those considering alternative options. They pride themselves on serving the entire community of Galveston County, regardless of race, religion, nationality, sexual orientation, or marital status.

October 14th – Stuttoberfest

Oktoberfests are happening worldwide, and Galveston County got its unique twist at the Mainland City Centre on October 14th. There was plenty of beer, pretzel-eating contests, and more to bring in people of all ages.

Visitors were encouraged to dress in traditional German attire when they visited. Although there was a lot of alcohol at the event, Jerome Karam ensured that there was something for everyone so families could come out and enjoy it all.

The German restaurant at Mainland City Centre also hosts smaller events throughout October to keep people coming back.

October 22nd – Halloween Market

A week before Halloween, there will be an official Halloween Market at Mainland City Centre. Jerome Karam donated the inside of the center for the space while also setting up the entertainment on the outdoor stage.

Halloween has become one of the most popular holidays and a great way to get out as a family and experience something new. This is precisely what Jerome Karam envisioned when putting the final touches on the Mainland City Centre.

October 29th – Daily News Fun Run

To kick off the last Saturday of October, a Daily News Fun Run will benefit schools in Galveston County. Different distances of 1K, 5K, and 10K races will occur. As the weather cools off, many people take the opportunity to start taking running a bit more seriously.

Once the race is over, there will be other events going on that day that runners can enjoy. Getting a chance to make an entire day out of a fun run brings entire families out.

October 29th – LULAC‘s Day of the Dead

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Scholarship Program helps inner-city kids with college aspirations. They are hosting a Day of the Dead event on October 29th all day.

This will be a chance to have the altar hosted at the Mainland City Centre. Anyone visiting is encouraged to bring a photograph or an item to honor the memory of someone they love.

Along with the Day of the Dead celebrations, there will also be live entertainment, vendors, dog contests, costume contests, a parade, and a car show. It’s being billed as the first annual event for the Mainland Council.

Organizers have put a lot of time and effort into it so that it can be one of the county’s top events every year.

November 5th and 6th – Thanksgiving Market

With Thanksgiving right around the corner at the start of November, the Thanksgiving Market is a perfect opportunity to shop locally and find new options. Different storefronts will be on-site to give shoppers even more options. Of course, in many cases, everything at the mall will also be open and offering sales.

The Thanksgiving Market is a way to get ahead of holiday shopping for people of all ages. There will be different activities along with the shops to keep everyone engaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visitors will have a chance to have fun without buying anything, as it’s an experience just as much as a chance to shop.

Looking Towards The Rest of 2022

While the focus is on October and November, there are still some intriguing options for the holiday season. Christmas on the Mainland is one of the announced events that will occur on December 3rd and 4th. They already have over 40 vendors signed up for the Christmas market, bringing the opportunity to get into the holiday spirit.

Additional events are also in the works, as Mainland City Centre strives to fill up the calendar as much as possible. The mall’s holiday season is always busy, and 2022 will be no different.

How Mainland City Centre Continues to Serve Galveston County

When Jerome Karam redeveloped Mainland City Centre, he envisioned opportunities like this to bring all of Galveston County together. Visitors are also coming from around the region to experience these unique events.

Moving forward, Jerome Karam hopes that the success of events will only bring in more opportunities for the area. He believes that as Mainland City Centre fills up, it will become more enticing as an event location.

To keep up with all the news and latest event information, visit the Mainland City Centre website and Facebook page.

It’s an excellent opportunity for everyone in the community to have at least something they look forward to. After seeing the previous mall fall behind and lack inspiration, a new setup makes it much more enticing for events to happen using the indoor and outdoor space.

Jerome Karam feels 2022 has been the best year for the Mainland City Centre, but 2023 can build off that even more.