Jerry Falwell Jr. apologizes for tweeting a racist photo after black students and alumni denounced him

The outspoken president of Liberty University on Monday removed a tweet showing one person with a black face and the other with a hoodie and Ku Klux Klan robe after former black students and religious leaders spoke out against her and her "incendiary rhetoric " in recent years.

That tweet, Falwell said, was intended to "recall the governor's entire racist past."

Instead, it sparked an open letter from black Christian leaders and alumni. It also prompted a resignation: Liberty University instructor and online pastor Christopher House resigned after seeing the tweet. House, who is black, is also an associate professor at Ithaca College.

A group of 35 black pastors, ministry leaders and former student athletes from Liberty University sent a letter to Falwell this month asking him to "stop this childish behavior," citing the tweet as the latest example.

"While his tweet may have been a joke about the Governor of Virginia, he made clear our nation's painful history of slavery and racism," the letter says. "The KKK tunic and hood tweet and the black-faced mask may sound funny to you, but this tweet is the action of a political commentator or activist and is neither appropriate nor acceptable to the leader of one of the largest Christian evangelical schools in the world. world. "

In response, Falwell said Monday that he realized he "refreshed the trauma the image had caused and offended some by using the image to make a political point."

"Based on our long relationships, they uniformly understood that this was not my intention, but because it was the result, I removed the tweet and apologize for any damage my effort has caused, especially within the African American community." he tweeted.

A Change.org petition encouraged Liberty University alumni, faculty, current students, and parents to sign if they agreed with the message of the letter. Almost 40,000 people have signed so far.

About 85,586 students attend the Evangelical Christian University in Lynchburg, Virginia, according to the Virginia Council of State for Higher Education. About 4,500 of those students are black, less than 10% of the student body.

The Recent Falwell Coronavirus Controversy

Falwell, a vocal advocate for President Donald Trump, has sparked a lot of controversy in recent times, most related to the coronavirus. In a Fox News interview in March, he said people were "overreacting" to the pandemic.

When Liberty University reopened to 1,000 students toward the end of March, against the guidance of state officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Falwell said concerns about returning students to campus were exaggerated.

And in April, a lawsuit against the university claimed that it was benefiting from the coronavirus crisis by reducing campus services but not reimbursing the student fees paid for those services.