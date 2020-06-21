Jerry Nadler says Attorney General William Barr deserves to be charged but it would be a "waste of time"

Nadler, a New York Democrat, told CNN's Jake Tapper about "State of the Union" that House Democrats would work to withhold $ 50 million from the Justice Department in an effort to punish Barr.

"I don't think the impeachment calls are more premature than the president's impeachment calls were premature, but they are a waste of time right now," Nadler told Tapper de Barr, whom he criticized for removing Geoffrey Berman as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

"We have seen a pattern of … Barr corruptingly preventing all of these investigations, so this is more of the same," Nadler said, noting that Berman's office was investigating several cases involving associates of President Donald Trump.

Nadler called the Republican Senate "corrupt" for his decision earlier this year to acquit Trump for two articles of impeachment, and emphasized that there was nothing to be gained by pursuing Barr's impeachment because it would likely end in the same vote. not guilty.