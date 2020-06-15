Jersey Shore Restaurant Owner: "We're in Trouble" Unless Indoor Dinner is Approved Soon

A New Jersey restaurant owner appeared on "Fox & Friends First" to explain how business is declining after months of closure due to the coronavirus.

“We are in the middle of June, another weekend passes and here we are. We are open only for cookouts with very limited capacity, "said Amy Russo, owner of Toast City Diner, which has three locations in New Jersey.

“All the cities we are in, especially Asbury Park, have been trying to work with us to expand our facilities and give us outdoor space and things like that, but the end result is until we approve the interior [dining room] and, of in a timely manner, we will be in trouble, "said Russo.

RESTAURANT RECEIVES ORANGE & # 39; 1 LOBSTER IN 30 MILLION & # 39 ;, WILL DONATE TO THE AQUARIUM

The city of Asbury Park defied Governor Phil Murphy's orders by planning to allow restaurant guests to sit inside while dining. Restaurant canteens have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the plan was announced last week, a New Jersey judge granted a court order to the state, preventing diners like Russo from seating diners inside.

Asbury Park, a small city on the state's coast, passed the resolution on Wednesday, which would have allowed restaurants and bars to have limited indoor seating for customers starting June 15. According to the resolution approved by the City Council, the restaurants could have accommodated 25 percent of the dining room's capacity, but the number of guests can never exceed 50 people, "regardless of the capacity of the room."

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL CORONAVIRUS MAP

Because inside dining is prohibited, Asbury Park is allowing Russo and other restaurant owners to allow people to dine on the "street" to help businesses recoup some income.

Russo said that after losing business from Labor Day to Memorial Day, they have now lost "three great weekends" in a row.

Russo said that dining outside is "weather dependent."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't think there has been any compensation for the past three weeks," said Russo.

"I dropped tens of thousands of dollars every day on a weekend day in the summer and the months that pass."