Jerusalem protest against Netanyahu results in dozens of arrests

Dozens of protesters opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were arrested in Israel Thursday night and early Friday when they clashed with police.

Protesters have been holding protests for weeks, asking Netanyahu to resign on corruption charges and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

At least 55 people were arrested in central Jerusalem on Thursday when police used water cannons to disperse the large crowd.

The protest near the prime minister's residence was thousands of people, but the crowd also included some Netanyahu supporters.

Although the protest was initially peaceful, tensions escalated after police ordered protesters to disperse at 11 p.m., citing the strong ordinance law, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Police said protesters attempted to organize a procession through the city after the dispersal order. A fight ensued until four large trucks sprang into action, spraying water cannons from side to side, dispersing the crowd.

Netanyahu's unity government has struggled with infighting and a clear message about the coronavirus since it was formed in May after three inconclusive elections and the prime minister has been bogged down on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. after corruption investigations.

The country has reported a total of more than 57,000 coronavirus cases and at least 442 deaths. More than 24,000 patients have recovered.

Some Israelis have accused Netanyahu of being more focused on his legal danger than on the virus.

Protester Tamar Shneck said Thursday that the prime minister was "taking advantage of the coronavirus to gain power," according to the Post.

“You can see that he continues to do it. You can see that it has always stripped Israel of its democratic powers, ”he said.

At a press conference on Thursday, Netanyahu warned protesters that clashes with the police would lead to "anarchy." He also dismissed speculation that he could call another election as "absurd."

