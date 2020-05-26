Jesse Eisenberg is happy with Zack Snyder's Justice League, says unprecedented

Jesse Eisenberg is very happy for Zack Snyder. As DC fans surely already know, HBO Max will release Snyder Cut next year, bringing to life the vision of the Justice League director. Eisenberg recently spoke to the director about it, and as he puts it, it's all positive vibes.

Zack Snyder sent Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The actor appeared in a post-credits scene attached to the theatrical release of League of Justice but, for the most part, he was not involved. Be that as it may, in a recent interview, Eisenberg was asked about the Snyder Cut news. This is what he had to say about it.

"I talked to Zack a couple of weeks ago and he told me about it. Yes (I'm excited), because I'm Zack's friend. I'm so happy for him that he releases something he's proud of." I mean, I can't think of any other precedent in history where there's anything of this scope. Because it's not just about releasing the movie, but it required all of this … we call it post-production. So it's not just shooting scenes that are finished, they had to do a lot of post-production and it's such a big process. And yes, I am very happy for him. He is a great guy with a very, very specific vision and so yes, I am happy that he understands it. And he seemed really happy. "

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be very different from what we saw in the theater cut. That was a product, in part, of what Snyder did before leaving the project, in addition to Joss Whedon's extensive rewrites and rewrites. In the years since its launch in 2017, Snyder has made it clear that his cut will be something completely different. Its original version is said to have lasted almost four hours.

That begs the question, will we see more of Lex Luthor? He was already teased by Joe Manganiello, who had been cast to play Deathstroke when Ben Affleck was still going to direct and star. The batman, that the original post-credits scene for League of Justice It was different from what we got. Therefore, Lex cannot even appear in that capacity. But we could see more of him in the new cut, depending on how things shake up.

As it stands, Zack Snyder and his team are busy completing the extensive visual effects work necessary to bring your vision to fruition. Warner Bros. is spending millions, possibly more than $ 30 million, to make this happen. A release date has not been set at this time, but HBO Max will launch in the United States on May 27. We will make sure to keep you informed as more details are provided. This news comes to us through Digital Spy.

