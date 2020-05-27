Jesse Eisenberg is so happy that Zack Snyder's Justice League is happening

Believe it or not, but Zack Snyder's original vision for JUSTICE LEAGUE is actually happening. Last week it was announced that Snyder will bring JUSTICE LEAGUE to WarnerMedia's HBO Max streaming service next year. "I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this courageous gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thanks to everyone involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this happen,Snyder said in the WarnerMedia press release.

One by one, the actors who have been associated with Snyder's tenure in the DC Universe have stepped in, and that includes Jesse Eisenberg, who played Lex Luthor in BATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICE and JUSTICE LEAGUE. While talking to Digital Spy, Eisenberg revealed how happy he is that Snyder finally gets a chance to bring his LEAGUE OF JUSTICE to life.

I spoke to Zack a couple of weeks ago and he told me about it. Yes (I'm excited), because I'm a friend of Zack's. I'm so happy for him that he can throw out something he's proud of.

"I mean, I can't think of any other precedent in history where there's anything of this scope,"Eisenberg continued."Because it's not just about releasing the movie, but it required all of this … we call it post-production. So not only are they releasing scenes that are finished, they had to do a lot of post-production and it's such a big process. And yes, I am very happy for him. He's a great guy with a very, very specific vision, so yes, I'm happy that he understands it. And he seemed really happy."While Eisenberg's appearance on JUSTICE LEAGUE was fairly brief, it was clear that something larger was being prepared to involve the character, so perhaps we will see a little more of that in Snyder & # 39; s JUSTICE LEAGUE next year.

While Warner Bros. appears to be charting a new course for the DC Universe, Jesse Eisenberg has previously expressed that he would love to play Lex Luthor again. "Oh yes, I would love to, because he's a great character,"Eisenberg said."Playing a villain in a superhero movie is the fun part. The good guys are fine, but the villains are the fun part because they get a little bit more quirky. Of course, the hero manages, you know, to survive. But the villain has all the fun lines. I don't know about the first part, but the second part is something that I could definitely be involved in, of course."

