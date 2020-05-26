Jesse Eisenberg reacts to Justice League Snyder Cut News

You might not expect Lex Luthor to celebrate the return of Superman and his friends, but apparently you would be wrong. Last week, Warner Bros. broke the Internet when it was announced that the Snyder Cut of League of Justice It was finally released on HBO Max next year. Since then, several DCEU stars have expressed their enthusiasm for online news. The Man of Steel's own enemy Lex Luthor, also known as Jesse Eisenberg, is the last.

While talking to Digital Spy to promote his new movie Resistance, the Batman v Superman The actor was asked for his thoughts on the Snyder cut. Eisenberg revealed that he couldn't be happier for his friend and that he recently spoke to the filmmaker about the relaunch.

"I spoke to Zack a couple of weeks ago and he told me about it. Yes (I'm excited), because I'm a friend of Zack's. I'm so happy for him that he can throw out something he's proud of. I mean, I can't think of any other precedent in history where there's anything of this scope. Because it wasn't just about releasing the movie, it required all of this … we call it post-production. So not only are they releasing scenes that are finished, but they had to do a lot of post-production and it's such a big process. And yes, I am very happy for him. He is a great guy with a very, very specific vision, so yes, I am happy that he understands it. And he seemed very happy. "

Presumably, Eisenberg is also happy with the news, as it will mean some new images of his Lex will be revealed. In the theatrical cut, Luthor appeared in the post-credits scene alongside Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke to set the formation of the Legion of Doom in a sequel (which will now never happen). However, what we discovered since then is that Lex would have been quite key to the plot, as the League needed to consult him for his knowledge of upcoming Apokolips. Remember, Lex found out about Steppenwolf and the Motherboxes from Zod's ship in BvS.

It is currently unclear how much of a role he will have in Snyder Cut, but it looks like it will be more than his only film scene. League of Justice anyway. The long wait to see the legendary 4-hour edition of the film will end when it hits the streaming service sometime in 2021.