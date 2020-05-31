Jesse Eisenberg shares his enthusiasm for the release of Zack Snyder's LEAGUE OF JUSTICE – Newsdio

We have already seen several members of the League of Justice deal share your thoughts and enthusiasm regarding Zack Snyder Eventually he came to share his vision for the film that it should originally be. Now Jesse Eisenberg He has expressed how he feels about it.

While the actor has shown his support for Snyder in the past, he admitted that he really doesn't know much about the "Snyder Cut" and never saw the theatrical version. He just doesn't like to see his performances in general. During an interview with Digital Spy, the actor said:

"I talked to Zack a couple of weeks ago and he told me about it. Yes [I'm excited], because I'm Zack's friend. I'm so happy for him that he releases something he's proud of." "I mean, I can't think of any other precedent in history where there is anything of this scope because it's not just about launching the movie, but it required all of this … we call it post-production. So it's not just launching scenes that are finished, they had to do a lot of post-production and it's such a great process and yes I'm very happy for it. "He's a great guy with a very, very specific vision, so yes, I'm happy that he understood. And he seemed very happy."

Eisenberg's Lex Luthor was seen at the end of the movie when he was hiring Deathstroke to eliminate Batman. Actor Deathstroke Joe Manganiello has hinted that Snyder & # 39; s League of Justice The post-credits scene was once very different, so I guess we'll see that scene play out differently. Perhaps Lex had a bigger role in the story. I guess we'll find out next year!