jesse-goins,-‘gold-rush:-dave-turin’s-lost-mine’-star,-has-died

(CNN) Jesse Goins, a gold miner who appeared on “Gold Rush: David Turin’s Lost Mine,” has died, according to a spokesperson for the Discovery Channel.

The spokesperson confirmed to CNN that Goins died in Colorado after being found unconscious on set by a crew member on Tuesday night.

“We are heartbroken to hear this news. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” a statement from the network said.

Goins appeared on “Gold Rush: David Turin’s Lost Mine,” one of the shows that is part of Discovery’s successful “Gold Rush” franchise, where he worked as a gold room operator.

Nathan Clark, a fellow cast member, remembered Goins in a Facebook post published on Wednesday.