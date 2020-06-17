Jesse Watters accuses Atlanta prosecutor of "political overload" of former officer in Rayshard Brooks case

"The Five" co-host Jesse Watters said Wednesday that the Atlanta district attorney had decided to make a "political surcharge" to former police officer Garrett Rolfe in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks.

"The prosecutor [Paul Howard] in a hotly contested runoff for the election and is under state investigation for bagging six figures that were supposed to go to the state to fight crime and entered his personal bank account …" he said Watters, "So that's what this is about."

Rolfe, who fired the shots that killed Brooks on Friday night, faces 11 charges including serious murder, which could lead to the death penalty. A second officer, Devin Brosnan, is charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath as a public official.

Watters warned that the charges against Rolfe could lead to a "big crime wave in the next decade" as officers "withdraw" from making arrests for fear of a confrontation similar to the one that killed Brooks.

"He's playing with fire," said Watters Howard. "We are seeing a big crime wave in the next decade because of this. This is the Ferguson effect on steroids. The police now, especially Atlanta, will walk away, let the streets run wild, and if there is an arrest, I bet suspects take chances with officers after this. "

"People need to be respectful of the police," he continued. "The officer doesn't have to take out the Taser, he doesn't have to fight, he doesn't have to take out a firearm. All of this … lost lives, these tickets, everyone can be saved if people just start behaving properly, and that is it applies to everyone, no matter who it is. "

