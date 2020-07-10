Jesse Watters compares Biden to the erratic driver: "There is no sense of direction … he will go where you tell him"

"The Five" co-host Jesse Watters said Friday that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is having to adjust to the spotlight after spending so many years in American politics "along the way."

"He is the type (who) sits like a shotgun during the road trip, and runs out of snacks at 7-Eleven," Watters said of the former vice president. "It will help pump gasoline or … screw on the radio. But you never let Joe drive."

"Now Joe is driving," continued the presenter of "Watters & # 39; World." "And everyone is going crazy because Joe has no sense of direction. Everyone is yelling at him, he's missing the exits, he's leaving the turn signal on. And he'll go wherever you tell him to go."

"It totally collapsed during the (Democratic primary) debates," Watters said. "He said 'I am fully in favor of taxpayer-funded partial birth abortion', he is against fracking and wants to cut fossil fuels and provide health insurance to illegal aliens."

Also, Watters said, it's ridiculous to think that a President Biden will suddenly be tough on America's global enemies.

"He became soft on the Soviets during the Cold War. He bribed the Iranians to help his boss (President Obama) polish his legacy … He let the Chinese bribe his son while stealing our jobs right under their noses Joe Biden doesn't "I don't know what's going on."