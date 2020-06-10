Jesse Watters downplays Biden's chances of beating Trump in November: & # 39; Do I look worried? Not yet

"The Five" co-host Jesse Watters said Wednesday he "is not yet" concerned about President Trump's general election prospects against presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden because the president is running with "one hand tied behind his back "as the nation faces the coronavirus. , a recession and racial unrest.

"Yes, they have been hiding Biden in the basement and they saw a rigged CNN poll and thought they were fine," Watters said. "I'll be completely honest … you had a quarter where you had the Chinese virus, which was very deadly. You had racial unrest, you had a sudden recession. So it's been a challenging second quarter for this Republican president in an election year, especially when 95 percent of the media is negative. "

Over the weekend, former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, one of Biden's top surrogates, said at a Virginia Democrats video conference meeting that the former vice president should stay in his basement, where he ran a famous remote campaign for the coronavirus pandemic, and that Democratic officials generally "prefer" that Biden be kept out of the limelight.

The host of "Watters & # 39; World" said he believes things will get worse for Biden as the country recovers from the pandemic.

"Eventually he will have to come out of his basement. He will have to give his little speeches, they are very, very small events," Watters said. "He will have to give interviews without looking at his notes. He will have to start answering questions from a group of journalists. And we all know that he is not the most talented guy."

"It was kind of a default pick in the primary. Everyone else just lost. So they said, 'Okay, we'll go with Joe'," added Watters. "He is not a good fundraiser, he is not a good debater, he is not as good an activist."

Watters also emphasized the importance of the Trump protests, which will resume on June 19 in Tulsa, Okla.

"These protests are like life blood for the president to energize the base," said Watters. "They can extract all the data from all these people there. You know, you buy 50,000 MAGA masks, buckle them up, you've been in a deep red state for two hours. Things will go back to normal. And I look worried? Not yet."