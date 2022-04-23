Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 is coming to an end, and we’re getting some familiar faces back for the finale. Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew, who play Jackson and April on the show, will be returning for the last episode. This is great news for Grey’s Anatomy fans! It’s not clear yet what their roles will be in the finale, but we’re sure it will be exciting. Stay tuned for more information about Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 as we get closer to the finale!
The plotline of the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 finale
The Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 finale is still under wraps, but we’re sure it will be an emotional episode. After all, the show has been through a lot this season. We’ve seen characters come and go, and there have been some major changes to the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. We can’t wait to see how everything comes together in the end!
Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 is quickly approaching and we now have confirmation that Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew will be reprising their roles as Jackson Avery and April Kepner. While it’s not clear what their role in the finale will be, we’re sure it will be an emotional episode. After all, the show has been through a lot this season. We’ve seen characters come and go, and there have been some major changes to the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.
Names of the characters on the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18
Here are the star cast names mentioned below:
- Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey
- Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey
- James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber
- Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt
- Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd
- Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson
- Kelly McCreary as Dr. Maggie Pierce
- Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman
- Jake Borelli as Dr. Levi Schmitt
- Chris Carmack as Dr. Atticus Lincoln
- Richard Flood as Dr. Cormac Hayes
- Anthony Hill as Dr. Winston Ndugu
- Kate Burton as Dr. Ellis Grey
- Jaicy Elliot as Dr. Taryn Helm
- Alex Landi as Dr. Nico Kim
- Debra Mooney as Evelyn Hunt
- Lynn Chen as Dr. Michelle Lin
- Bernie Kopell as Father Christopher
During ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ Kate Walsh Started crying ‘Real Tears’ in a Series 18 Elevator Scene Alongside Ellen Pompeo
The Grey’s Anatomy season 18 finale is going to be a family affair — and we don’t just mean the Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital crew. TVLine has learned exclusively that both Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew will reprise their roles as Jackson Avery and April Kepner in the Grey’s finale, slated to air Thursday, May 20 at. It will mark Williams’ first appearance on the show since he exited Grey’s back in Season 14, while Drew has popped up sporadically over the past few seasons, most recently during the March 11 episode. As for how their characters will.
So I heard you've been missing Japril… 😏 Don't miss these two back on your screens for the #GreysAnatomy Season Finale! pic.twitter.com/73d2QwAhuH
— Grey's Anatomy (@GreysABC) April 22, 2022
Fan’s reactions & critics on the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 finale
The reactions are mixed. Some are excited to see Jackson and April return, while others think it is a cheap ploy to get viewers to watch the finale. The Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 finale has been getting mixed reviews from critics. Some say it was a good way to end the season, while others think it was too predictable.
Likewise, the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 finale was a good way to end the season. The show has been on for a long time and it is still popular. The show may continue to be successful in the future.
What do you think of the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 finale?