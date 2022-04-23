Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 is coming to an end, and we’re getting some familiar faces back for the finale. Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew, who play Jackson and April on the show, will be returning for the last episode. This is great news for Grey’s Anatomy fans! It’s not clear yet what their roles will be in the finale, but we’re sure it will be exciting. Stay tuned for more information about Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 as we get closer to the finale!

The plotline of the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 finale

The Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 finale is still under wraps, but we’re sure it will be an emotional episode. After all, the show has been through a lot this season. We’ve seen characters come and go, and there have been some major changes to the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. We can’t wait to see how everything comes together in the end!

Names of the characters on the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18

Here are the star cast names mentioned below:

Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey

Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey

James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber

Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt

Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd

Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson

Kelly McCreary as Dr. Maggie Pierce

Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman

Jake Borelli as Dr. Levi Schmitt

Chris Carmack as Dr. Atticus Lincoln

Richard Flood as Dr. Cormac Hayes

Anthony Hill as Dr. Winston Ndugu

Kate Burton as Dr. Ellis Grey

Jaicy Elliot as Dr. Taryn Helm

Alex Landi as Dr. Nico Kim

Debra Mooney as Evelyn Hunt

Lynn Chen as Dr. Michelle Lin

Bernie Kopell as Father Christopher

The Grey’s Anatomy season 18 finale is going to be a family affair — and we don’t just mean the Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital crew. TVLine has learned exclusively that both Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew will reprise their roles as Jackson Avery and April Kepner in the Grey’s finale, slated to air Thursday, May 20 at. It will mark Williams’ first appearance on the show since he exited Grey’s back in Season 14, while Drew has popped up sporadically over the past few seasons, most recently during the March 11 episode. As for how their characters will.

So I heard you've been missing Japril… 😏 Don't miss these two back on your screens for the #GreysAnatomy Season Finale! pic.twitter.com/73d2QwAhuH — Grey's Anatomy (@GreysABC) April 22, 2022

Fan’s reactions & critics on the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 finale

The reactions are mixed. Some are excited to see Jackson and April return, while others think it is a cheap ploy to get viewers to watch the finale. The Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 finale has been getting mixed reviews from critics. Some say it was a good way to end the season, while others think it was too predictable.

Likewise, the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 finale was a good way to end the season. The show has been on for a long time and it is still popular. The show may continue to be successful in the future.

What do you think of the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 finale?