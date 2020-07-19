Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake secretly welcome the second child

Actress Jessica Biel and husband Justin Timberlake welcomed their second child this week after the couple managed to keep the pregnancy a secret.

With the help of the pandemic, which saw the couple hiding in Montana with their 5-year-old son Silas, and some creative posts on social media, Biel, 38, and Timberlake, 39, kept the baby a secret for months.

The famous couple, who has not been photographed in public since March, avoided posting full photos of Biel on social media during the later stages of pregnancy. Biel gave birth earlier this week, a friend confirmed to the Daily Mail.