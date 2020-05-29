Jessica Jones Marvel Exclusive: Play With Fire Clips!

Jessica Jones Marvel exclusive: playing with fire clips!

Serial Box has provided ComingSoon.net with two exclusive clips from Jessica Jones from Marvel: playing with fire, a 16-episode story that you can read OR listen to on your phone, on the web, or in the Serial Box app. Click here to order Jessica Jones from Marvel: playing with fire!

Check out the clips below, featuring the original Amanda Rose Smith theme song, and an extended clip in which the sarcastic New York private investigator has a tense conversation with a separated father searching for his missing son!

RELATED: Loot Box Associated With Serial Box for Black Widow: Bad Blood Sweepstakes

At the series launch on the Serial Box, Jessica Jones has made an art of ignoring her particular brand of super-powerful trauma. But these days, she's testing the whole "self-care" thing. See a therapist, find healthier coping mechanisms (read: don't drink during business hours), work to avoid wanting to hit things all the time. Maybe even taking the occasional case that he won't eat her alive.

A simple missing person case appears to be just the ticket. But when the body of a child appears in what appears to be a cut, dry OD, Jessica can't let go of it and heads headlong into an obsessive search for answers.

The series is narrated by voice actress Fryda Wolff (Apex Legend, Mass effect: Andromeda, Street Fighter V) The writing team is led by best-selling novelist Lauren Beukes (The bright girls, Broken monsters, Afterland), four-time Hugo Elsa Sjunneson Award finalist, Zoe Quinn (Vertigo Goddess mode), Vita Ayala (Marvel Nebula; X age), and television writer Sam Beckbessinger.

The first three episodes were released today, with new episodes released in weekly installments thereafter. The full season (16 episodes) will be available for $ 9.99. Exclusively in the Serial Box applications available on Google Play and Apple App Store, and through the Serial Box website.

Jessica Jones from Marvel: playing with fire It is the third Marvel title released in Serial Box. Marvel's Thor: Metal Gods and Marvel's Black Widow: Bad Blood They are currently available to listen or read.

<img src = "data: image / gif; base64, R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP /// yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7" class = "lazy lazy-hidden" data-lazy-type = "iframe" data-lazy-src = " "alt =" "/>

<img src = "data: image / gif; base64, R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP /// yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7" class = "lazy lazy-hidden" data-lazy-type = "iframe" data-lazy-src = " "alt =" "/>