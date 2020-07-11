Jessica Mulroney reflects on everything about former best friend Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is learning: Sometimes best friends are worst enemies.

Markle's former best friend Jessica Mulroney is said to be "devastated" because the duchess will not speak to her and feels abandoned by her friend, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Worse still for Markle, Mulroney is contemplating writing a revealing book about their time together in Canada, where Markle lived while filming the television show "Suits".

The two faced the "White Privilege Scandal," in which Mulroney sent influential social media black Sasha Exeter a series of threatening messages and promised to ruin her career after taking offense in an Exeter post.

In it, Exeter called on people with a huge following on social media to speak out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Apparently, the outburst was the last straw for Markle, who reportedly had increasingly felt as if Mulroney was "benefiting" from her position as royal best friend and stylist.

Sources told the Daily Mail that Mulroney has been desperately searching for Markle, without success, and has even been "warned that she is unlikely to be readmitted to her inner circle."

A source said: "Her friends have told (Mulroney) not to expect to hear from Meghan because when she interrupts someone, it is for the best, just like with her family."

Mulroney is under a lot of stress lately.

Her dispute with Exeter not only cost her friendship with Markle, but also her livelihood: her "I Do Redo" show was canceled and she was fired as a commentator on "Good Morning America."

Her association with Hudson Bay was also terminated and she was forced to resign from the charity she helped start, The Shoebox Project.

Mulroney was said to be devastated that Markle did not call her daughter Ivy, who was at Markle's wedding to Prince Harry, on her birthday last month.

According to the Daily Mail, Mulroney is now "at his wits" and is considering writing a revealing book about Meghan "because she has nothing to lose."

Mulroney is not the only friend with a cold shoulder.

Pals in Los Angeles told the Daily Mail that Markle is being especially distant with her old friends "as she prepares to reinvent herself as a public speaker" and enters a new level of society surrounded by people like Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry and the Obamas.

Markle is said to be concerned about who he can trust and a source told the newspaper: “Meghan has cut off most of her old friends in Los Angeles. They were so excited to see her when she returned home and were waiting to hear from her.

"But she hasn't contacted anyone. Friends have tried to connect to her through Doria, but she doesn't answer her phone and the old numbers they have for Meghan are no longer working.

"Many people now feel sad that they have been interrupted by her and have to accept that they will never hear from her again."

But perhaps Markle should remember the saying: Keep your friends close and your enemies closer, especially since your privacy claim against the Daily Mail is ongoing.

The newspaper is pressing for the revelation of friends who shared their "side" of the argument against their father to People magazine.

Markle especially relies on them to say that he had no idea they were doing such a thing. It was long assumed that Mulroney and the Los Angeles crew he no longer talks to were among those friends.