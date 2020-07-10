Jessica Simpson adjusts her 20s jeans to celebrate her 40th birthday

Jessica Simpson started her 40th birthday with a big setback by wearing jeans that she had been wearing since she was 20.

Simpson posted a photo to Instagram on Thursday, on the eve of his 40th birthday, posing in a marble hoodie and ripped jeans.

"I've kept these True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 years (no exaggeration!" Said the captioned fashion designer in the selfie mirror.

The "Irresistible" singer added: "I figured that since I was in my late 30s, I'd give them another chance, and hi 40, nice to meet you."

Last week, Simpson marked her "last days" in her 30s with a photo of her in a cow print bikini, sheer cover-up, and an embellished cowboy hat.

"YES-HAW to my last days in my 30s," he wrote.

Simpson has celebrated a lot recently.

Last week, the author of "Open Book" celebrated her 6-year wedding anniversary with her husband, Eric Johnson.

“Eric Johnson, my husband, I love you. 6 years ago today I married my perfect soul mate. Our unit was written in the sky of God of colliding stars, "Simpson wrote on Instagram." Together we manifest dreams, nurture desire and maintain space. "

The couple has three children: Maxwell Drew, 8, Ace Knute, 7, and Birdie Mae, 1.

Her son Ace also just celebrated his birthday in late June.

Simpson posted a photo hugging her son on Instagram and wrote, “This kid is amazing in everything! He is beautiful, kind, compassionate, obedient to his own heart, touching, competitive, a gentle force of nature, observant, even temperamental, complementary, hugging when he sees conflict in the room, loving, athletic, intelligent, hopeful, the best of father. Friend, Mom's curled-up monster, the king of home runs, knows everyone's next move, passionate, hilarious, a baseball card and crystal collector, unique and good … he's SO good. "

She concluded: “He is a sunburst of light with the magic of the full moon. Friend Ace, my cancer soulmate, I have never met anyone more capable of making this world a better place. I love you more than you love Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Jr., Jackie Robinson, Bo Jackson, Frank Thomas, Wade Boggs, Nolan Ryan, Stan The Man Musial, and Dad!